Shootout leaves one injured at Gwinnett County apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Norcross.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. along Pirkle Road.
Investigators said a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a car with two other men after gunfire erupted between them.
NewsChopper two flew over the scene and showed several cars roped off in the complex’s parking lot and at least two had heavy front-end damage, like they had been involved in a crash.
