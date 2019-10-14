Several hotels with high crime rates given 30 days to fix it or shut down

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Management at five hotels and motels in Gwinnett County have 30 days to come to the table and fix their crime problems or risk shutdown.
The solicitor general’s office sent letters to the CEOs of the Norcross Extended Stay, the Horizon Inn, the Country Inn, the Motel 6 and the Congress Hotel and Suites.
The office wants to meet with the CEO’s and with Gwinnett County Police to discuss ways to reduce crime.
“We’ve got prostitution going on there, murder and robberies,” said Travis Gatson, chief investigator for the Solicitor General’s Office.
According to the Solicitor’s Office, the motels on the list were the sites of nearly 300 crime incidents between September 2018 and September of this year.
“We have citizens living there and we want to make sure they’re safe,” Gatson said.
Channel 2 Action News reported on a shooting at The Norcross Extended Stay a few years ago. In that case, a man shot a security guard several times.
The guard survived, but tenants believe conditions will get worse, if something doesn’t change.
“You have tenants out here who constantly complain to them about it,” tenant Devon Durrant said.
