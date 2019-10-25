  • Search is on for roofer woman says scammed her out of thousands

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County teacher said she thought she’d never be able to replace her roof after a scammer stole thousands of dollars from her. 

    While police look for the man, another company stepped in Thursday to give the woman a new roof for free.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “I would have just had to get a little spot fixed here and there. I probably wouldn’t get the roof done for another 10 years. I don’t have $10,000 anywhere,” the homeowner told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson

    TONIGHT AT 11, the search for the suspected scammer who may still be operating in metro Atlanta. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories