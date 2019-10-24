Police looking for road rage driver who victim says threw acidic liquid in face

ATLANTA - A SCAD student says a road rage incident ended up landing her in the hospital after a driver threw an acidic liquid in her face.
The situation unfolded along Peachtree Street near the SCAD campus in midtown.
The student said she accidentally cut off another driver. She said that driver then became enraged and followed her until she stopped at a nearby Chick-fil-A, which is when she says someone got out of the car and threw a purple acidic liquid in her face.
The student ended up going to a nearby hospital to get checked out.
