  • Police looking for road rage driver who victim says threw acidic liquid in face

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A SCAD student says a road rage incident ended up landing her in the hospital after a driver threw an acidic liquid in her face.

    The situation unfolded along Peachtree Street near the SCAD campus in midtown.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The student said she accidentally cut off another driver. She said that driver then became enraged and followed her until she stopped at a nearby Chick-fil-A, which is when she says someone got out of the car and threw a purple acidic liquid in her face. 

    The student ended up going to a nearby hospital to get checked out. 

    The student walks us through the scary experience, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories