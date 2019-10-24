2 arrested after police chase shuts down I-285

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes of I-285 eastbound before Jonesboro Rd. were shut down Thursday afternoon after a driver sped away from police and nearly hit several officers.
The lanes have since reopened.
Police say a driver refused to stop at a road check and police chased the car. No one was injured. It's unclear if the car crashed.
Two people have been arrested.
Police have not released any further details.
GDOT cameras showed numerous police vehicles on the scene and traffic crawling past in just one right lane.
The scene has since been cleared but heavy delays remain.
We're working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News staring at 4 p.m.
