$300K worth of sunglasses stolen after thieves cut holes in Tanger Outlet store wall

Authorities are searching for a group of thieves who camped out at the Tanger Outlets in Commerce and stole $300,000 worth of sunglasses overnight.
The suspects cut holes through the wall of the Sunglass Hut, stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies were called to the store on Saturday.
Sheriff Janis Mangum told Channel 2 Action News that the group disabled the store's alarm and stole the security cameras. It's unclear how many thieves there were, and no descriptions were available.
Mangum told Channel 2 that this isn't the first time thieves have broken through a wall at the Tanger Outlets in Commerce. She said the same thing previously happened to a jewelry store.
The Tanger Outlets has dozens of locations across the U.S. and Canada, with three in Georgia. Those locations are in Commerce, Locust Grove and Savannah.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact 911 or the sheriff's office at 706-367-8718.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}