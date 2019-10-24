  • NEW FROM OVERNIGHT: Police raid strip club after months-long investigation

    By: Kristen Holloway

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A South Fulton county strip club was busted overnight after a months-long investigation.

    Channel 2 Action News learned that at around midnight, City of South Fulton Police executed a search warrant at Eye Candy, located in the 5000 block of Old National Highway in College Park.

    Police swarmed the business for illegal stripping and drugs. 

    More than a dozen people were arrested, including many women. 

