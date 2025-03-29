Road closed in Duluth on Sunday for tree removal

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Duluth will need to navigate around Brock Road on Sunday as crews remove some trees.

Brock Road will be closed from Buford Highway to Main Street starting before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Duluth police said they anticipate the road reopening around 4 p.m.

