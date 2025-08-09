Rapper found shot, killed at Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting at a home in an unincorporated Lilburn neighborhood.

Officers say they were called to a home on Lee Road at 7 p.m. to reports of a dispute that led to gunfire.

When they arrived, they found one man who had been shot and provided first aid. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Family members identified the victim to Channel 2 Action News as 33-year-old Tevin Hood.

They say he was a rapper known under the name T-Hood.

Channel 2 Action News was at the scene as police investigated and saw several units blocking off a home in the neighborhood.

One person was detained by investigators, but no official arrests have been made.

Police have not commented on possible motives for the shooting.

