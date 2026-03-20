Raccoon tests positive after Gwinnett dog attack

DACULA, Ga. — Health officials are warning residents to stay alert after a raccoon in the Dacula area tested positive for rabies following an attack on a dog.

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According to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and GNR Public Health, the raccoon attacked a dog on Tuesday near Tanner Road. The animal was later tested and confirmed positive for rabies on Thursday.

Officials say rabies is a dangerous virus that can spread to humans and pets through bites or scratches from infected animals, including raccoons and foxes.

Residents are urged to avoid any animals that appear to be acting strangely or aggressively.

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Pet owners are also reminded to make sure their animals are up to date on rabies vaccinations. Health officials warn that unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must be quarantined for four months and vaccinated before being released.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies attacks the central nervous system and is almost always deadly in humans if left untreated. Early symptoms can include fever, headache, and general weakness.

Anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by a stray or potentially rabid animal should seek medical care immediately and inform their healthcare provider of the exposure.

Residents can also contact GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 to report potential exposure or call Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement at 770-339-3200, ext. 557 to report animals behaving unusually.

Officials say remaining cautious and avoiding wildlife is key to preventing the spread of the disease.

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