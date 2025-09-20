Push for police force divides Peachtree Corners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Residents of Peachtree Corners are debating a proposal to establish their own police department, citing concerns over current service levels from Gwinnett County police.

Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Matt Johnson said city leaders are arguing that Gwinnett County police staffing issues have left Peachtree Corners underserved, prompting discussions about forming a local police force.

“I haven’t been unhappy with the service,” said Jack Arnold, a resident, expressing satisfaction with the current police service.

Another resident voiced concerns, saying, “More gunshots, more calls to 911, still no one arrived.”

Edward Restrepo, Chief City Marshal, highlighted staffing shortages, stating, “In an agency that’s supposed to be 900 and they’re down to 650, 700. That’s very large numbers.”

The proposal for a Peachtree Corners police department includes staffing 52 officers, compared to the three or four officers currently assigned by Gwinnett County to the area.

City estimates suggest the new department would cost about $12 million annually, slightly more than the $11 million currently paid to Gwinnett County.

Richard Chambers, a resident, emphasized the need for proactive policing, saying, “I want the police presence here ahead of the crime so that the crime does not come here.”

The financial impact on homeowners could range from $12 to $120 more per year, depending on home value.

Despite the spirited debate at the city hall meeting, the decision will ultimately rest with the city council, which is expected to vote by the end of the year.

If approved, the establishment of a Peachtree Corners police department would take approximately four years to implement, marking a significant shift in local law enforcement strategy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group