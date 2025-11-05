‘Pretty unusual’ midday robbery spree ends at third Gwinnett business

SUWANEE, Ga. — A masked gunman’s midday robbery spree in Suwanee ended when police found him at a third gas station where investigators say he may have been preparing to strike again.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Daniel Bennett, allegedly robbed two gas stations within minutes of each other on Tuesday, one of which was located near the Suwanee Police Department.

“It’s pretty unusual for this kind of thing to happen,” Captain Robert Thompson of the Suwanee Police, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect pointing a gun at a gas station employee while a customer stood nearby. The customer quickly put down a drink and walked away from the scene.

Thompson said the robbery spree began at the Raceway on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road at 4 p.m.

While officers responded to the first incident, Bennett reportedly targeted a second gas station at Buford Highway and Suwanee Dam Road.

Police coordination was crucial in apprehending Bennett, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Suwanee Police shared descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle with Gwinnett County Police and Georgia State Patrol, leading to his arrest at another gas station in Gwinnett County.

After his arrest, officers said they found a handgun and cash inside Bennett’s car at a BP on Buford Drive and I-985.

Thompson said agencies acted fast and that Bennett was in custody less than an hour after the first robbery.

Bennett faces 11 charges and remains in custody, highlighting the effective coordination between local law enforcement agencies in quickly resolving the situation.

