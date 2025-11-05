Clark Atlanta student upsets Stockbridge mayor in narrow victory

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford did not win his bid for reelection on Tuesday night. Instead, he narrowly lost to a Clark Atlanta University student.

Jayden Williams received 53.89% of the votes, while the incumbent mayor received 46.11%, a difference of about 421 votes.

Williams says with his election, he becomes the youngest mayor in Stockbridge’s history, as well as the youngest African American mayor in Georgia’s history.

He is currently pursuing a degree in political science from Clark Atlanta University, according to his campaign website.

While there, he served as Freshman Class President and as Student Government Association Treasurer.

