0 Popular breakfast restaurant fails health inspection

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Mold-like buildup in the ice machine is just one of the violations that led a Gwinnett County chain restaurant to fail a health inspection.

The IHOP on Highway 20 in Buford got a score of 66 on Oct. 31.

IHOP, first known as International House of Pancakes, has been serving up breakfast since it first started 59 years ago in California.

Customer Myrna Warrick told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge she was surprised to learn the Buford location failed its inspection. She said her meal was very good there on Thursday.

Some of the other violations included food stored under a leak in the walk-in freezer and single-use gloves used for multiple tasks that risk contamination.

Brendan Aragona, who took over as general manager of the location about a month ago, says they are horribly disappointed with the inspection score. He says he has already made staff changes since the inspection and has set up meetings for employees throughout the week.

He wants to assure customers that things will change and be better.

In May, the Buford IHOP got an 82 on a health inspection. Aragona says his goal is much higher than that on the re-inspection.

He says his goal is a 100 and he won’t stop until they are there. We’ll let you know how they do on the re-inspection.

