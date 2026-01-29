Police trying to track down serial burglar following latest break-in at Gwinnett jewelry shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a repeat offender linked to burglaries across metro Atlanta is on the run after a smash-and-grab at a Gwinnett County jewelry store.

His latest crime caused thousands in damage.

Surveillance video captured the moment a man’s sledgehammer smashed through the door of the jewelry repair shop.

Gwinnett police believe they know exactly who he is, but not where he is.

Investigators say Julius Hardimon, 34, has an extensive criminal history with past burglary charges in three metro counties.

“You can see him passing by one of the security cameras, rummaging around looking for stuff to steal,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say Hardimon broke in around 3 a.m. on Dec. 29, ignoring display cases filled with expensive jewelry and electronics.

He grabbed cash from the register and left.

The owner arrived just hours later to find shattered glass covering the floor and $2,000 in damage to the front door.

Police say another video revealed a car that’s registered to Hardimon.

“With those videos, they’re able to figure out descriptors of the suspect and utilize some other investigative techniques to identify him,” Winderweedle said.

Detectives still haven’t been able to track Hardimon down.

Court records show he has prior burglary arrests in Fulton, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

Now that they’ve identified him, police say high-quality cameras can make all the difference in cases like this one.

“Having high-quality video and being able to access that video is useful for the uniform officers and detectives when they are investigating,” Winderweedle said.

Hardimon has been linked to crimes in Johns Creek, Roswell, College Park and well beyond.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call Gwinnett police.

