Dog stranded 25 feet from shore rescued from frozen Cherokee County pond

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A tense moment on a frozen pond turned into a joyful reunion on Thursday morning, thanks to quick thinking and teamwork from Cherokee County first responders.

Just after 10 a.m., the Cherokee County Marshal’s Office and Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were called to Antioch Road after reports of a dog trapped in a frozen pond.

When crews arrived, they found the dog about 25 feet from shore, clinging to debris to stay afloat.

Officials said the dog’s owner had tried to clear ice and debris but couldn’t safely reach their pet.

That’s when ACFC Graham sprang into action. A canoe was located at a neighboring home, and with the homeowner’s permission, it was quickly put to use.

Using the canoe, Sgt. McMullen and Sgt. King was able to safely retrieve the dog, bringing it back to dry land and straight into the arms of its family.

No injuries were reported, and the dog was safely reunited with its owners.

