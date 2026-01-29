Road rage shooting shuts down lanes of I-285 NB in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several police and emergency vehicles blocked multiple lanes of traffic on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County on Thursday.

Police say their response was the result of a road rage shooting.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as several police cruisers surrounded a white car while detectives searched the vehicle inside and out.

Traffic was diverted onto Highway 78 until the car was placed onto a flatbed and taken away.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed as stable.

Details on what led up to the incident, or if there are any suspects, have not been released.

