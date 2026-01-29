Deadly Carroll County hit-and-run stemmed from attempted robbery; Passenger arrested

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman earlier this month. Investigators say the crash happened as the suspects were driving away from an attempted robbery.

On Jan. 12, Carroll County deputies responded to the area of Villa Forest Lane after receiving a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle that then drove away from the scene.

The victim, identified as Brittany Dutton, 36, of Carrollton, was taken to Tanner Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators determined the vehicle involved was driven by Mark Enriquez with Kourtney Robinson, 30, of Franklin, Ga., as a passenger.

Authorities say the pair had planned to rob someone of prescription medication and an iPad before the crash.

After getting the items, the suspects drove away, and that’s when Dutton was hit and killed.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects later hid the vehicle at a home off Center Point Road.

Enriquez was initially charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault, and reckless driving in connection with the incident.

As the investigation progressed and evidence was uncovered, more charges were filed.

Enriquez and Robinson have now both been charged with felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence (felony).

