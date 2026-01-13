Man charged after deadly hit-and-run in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Villa Rica.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded on Monday to the area of Villa Forest Lane after receiving a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle that then drove away from the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found Brittany Dutton, 36, of Carrollton, lying in the roadway with multiple injuries. Authorities say she suffered trauma to her lower extremities, an open head wound, and extensive road rash. Dutton was taken to Tanner Health System – Villa Rica, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators determined that an altercation occurred before the incident and that the suspect vehicle left the scene after hitting Dutton. Deputies also learned the suspect tried to hide the vehicle following the crash.

As the investigation continued, authorities found Mark Enriquez, 24, of Carrollton, early Monday morning. He was arrested, and investigators recovered evidence related to the case.

Enriquez has been charged with homicide by vehicle, hit and run, aggravated assault, and reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Amber Cardell at 770-830-5916 or by email at acardell@carrollsheriffga.gov.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to keep the victim’s family in their prayers during this difficult time.

