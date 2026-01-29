Metro Atlanta-based Home Depot laying off hundreds of corporate workers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Home Depot has announced that hundreds of corporate positions will be removed.

All corporate staff will also be required to return to the Cobb County office five days a week.

A spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Channel 2 Action News that 800 roles associated with the support center have been eliminated.

Less than 150 of those are based within the center. The rest of those positions are remote.

“This was a difficult decision, and we’re focused on doing the right thing and supporting associates who were impacted with separation packages, transitional benefits and job placement support,” the statement read.

Those impacted will stop working immediately. Their official termination date is March 31, which is when their separation packages will begin.

Home Depot isn’t the only metro Atlanta-based company cutting jobs. UPS, whose headquarters are in Sandy Springs, announced it would cut 30,000 jobs nationwide.

