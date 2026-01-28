Snow potential this weekend in north Georgia

ATLANTA — There is the potential of more winter weather this weekend, with the chance of accumulating snow in parts of north Georgia on Saturday.

An area of low pressure is developing along the Gulf coast and moving east through Friday.

There is a chance for a light wintry mix or flurries late Friday.

The low-pressure system continues to develop and moves off the Atlantic coast by Saturday, moving moisture toward Georgia and mixing with Arctic air.

As of Wednesday, it looks like the best chance for accumulating snow will be areas east and northeast of metro Atlanta.

West Georgia will see little if any flurries.

As we get closer to Saturday, we will be able to see how far west the areas that see snow accumulation will reach, potentially including parts of the metro area.

