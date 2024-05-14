Police still can’t identify body of woman found in Duluth last year. They want your help

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police are asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a woman found last year.

Police say they found a woman’s body on June 2, 2023 and have still not been able to learn who she is.

“She is believed to be an African American woman aged between 25-35 and standing between 5′1″ to 5′5″ tall. Notably, she had several body piercings and an unidentified tattoo on her back,” police said.

Authorities released a sketch of what the woman may have looked like in the hopes someone will recognize her.

Police have not released any information on about how the woman died or where her body was found.

Anyone who recognizes her should is asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 770-497-5000 or email tips@duluthpd.com.

