Family says woman killed in wrong-way 400 crash with Cadillac was Uber driver, mother of 3-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. — Family members have identified a woman who was one of two people killed in a wrong-way crash on Georgia 400 last week as an Uber driver and young mother.
Police a Cadillac traveling in the wrong direction on Ga. 400 collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra traveling in the far right lane early in the morning on June 27.
Keara Williams, 27, and 55-year-old Benyounes Mezouar were both killed.
The Cadillac’s driver, 21-year-old Dahmir Rivera, was arrested on charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and wrong-way driving.
Family members have sine set up at GoFundMe to help Williams’ young daughter.
LaTanya Holston said Williams was driving her passenger in an Uber when she was killed, leaving behind a 3-year-old girl.
“At 27 years old, she was taken from us, but most importantly, she was stripped of being able to raise her three-year-old daughter, Londyn,” Holston wrote. “She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend. We have truly lost an angel.”
Holston said the family is stepping up to raise Londyn and are asking for donations to help take care of her.
The GoFundMe has raised more than $11,000 of a $20,000 goal.
Williams’ funeral is set for July 7.
