Family says woman killed in wrong-way 400 crash with Cadillac was Uber driver, mother of 3-year-old

ATLANTA, Ga. — Family members have identified a woman who was one of two people killed in a wrong-way crash on Georgia 400 last week as an Uber driver and young mother.

Police a Cadillac traveling in the wrong direction on Ga. 400 collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra traveling in the far right lane early in the morning on June 27.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Keara Williams, 27, and 55-year-old Benyounes Mezouar were both killed.

The Cadillac’s driver, 21-year-old Dahmir Rivera, was arrested on charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and wrong-way driving.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family members have sine set up at GoFundMe to help Williams’ young daughter.

LaTanya Holston said Williams was driving her passenger in an Uber when she was killed, leaving behind a 3-year-old girl.

“At 27 years old, she was taken from us, but most importantly, she was stripped of being able to raise her three-year-old daughter, Londyn,” Holston wrote. “She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend. We have truly lost an angel.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Holston said the family is stepping up to raise Londyn and are asking for donations to help take care of her.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $11,000 of a $20,000 goal.

Williams’ funeral is set for July 7.

Wrong way driver in Cadillac kills 2 people on GA 400, police say





©2022 Cox Media Group