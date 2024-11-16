Police searching for man seen sneaking around Gwinnett County office building

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a Gwinnett County office building.
Police say the man broke into several businesses in the same building on Engineering Drive.
Surveillance video shows the man creeping into one of the businesses and moving the office’s recycling inside the door.
Video shows the man walking around in the office for a few moments.
Officers were initially called to reports of someone breaking into the business and stealing something.
Investigators say they met with employees from at least three businesses who reported things missing.
