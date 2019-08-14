  • Police searching for parents of toddler wandering around apartment complex

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County need your help finding the parents of a 2-year-old girl.

    The toddler, who told police her name is Michalea Camino, was found wandering around naked at an apartment complex at 3400 Sweetwater Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

    Officers have visited various locations within the apartment complex, but have not found the parents.

    Michalea speaks both English and Spanish.

    People with information can call the non-emergency line at 770-513-5700. 

