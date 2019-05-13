Police officer caught talking on phone while directing traffic outside school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A local police officer is in hot water after a parent caught the officer on the phone while directing school traffic.
It happened outside of Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County on May 1. In the video, you can clearly see the officer with his head down, looking at his phone all while school buses passed by.
The parent gave the video to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington, who took it to the police captain.
We’ll show you the video and what the captain had to say about it, Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
