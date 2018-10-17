GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Gwinnett County are looking for a 34-year-old man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant earlier this month.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the suspect -- later identified as Zachary Miller -- walked into the restaurant on Medlock Bridge Road in unincorporated Norcross around 10:15 a.m. Oct. 9.
Investigators said Miller ordered a sandwich and as he was checking out, climbed over the counter and demanded cash from the register.
He got about $100 in cash and ran out of the store, police said. Surveillance video showed him return to the counter, grab his sandwich and run away again.
Miller has active warrants out for his arrest in Tennessee and multiple jurisdictions in Georgia, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Miller is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He may be traveling in a black 2003 Acura 3TS with Tennessee plate R9230J.
