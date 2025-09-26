Woman stabbed to death by another in home near Stone Mountain

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating the murder of a woman who was found stabbed at a home on Deshong Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The investigation began after a 911 call for help came in from the home.

Investigators said a family member showed up to find the woman who lived there in distress.

When officers arrived, they said they found the woman stabbed, and it was too late to save her life.

“It’s very disturbing because the house that is under investigation right now is also one of the most beautiful houses in the neighborhood,” said neighbor Tamayra Ginyard. “Decorating every holiday and kept the yard clean, and they were very quiet people.”

Neighbors with safety concerns asked who did it and if they are in police custody.

“Yes, yes, I need to know the particulars. I think we all do,” Ginyard said.

Police said they believe a family member stabbed the woman, and they had that person in custody for questioning.

“They’ll be interviewing throughout the night and gathering further information to bring a resolution to this,” said Corporal Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Detectives were not ready to say how the two were related.

