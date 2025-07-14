Police ID people killed in apparent murder-suicide in Stone Mountain

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police on Monday released the identities of the two people killed in what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Stone Mountain.

Gwinnett County police said Maria Garza, 40, and Pilar Rosas, 43, were found dead at a home Sunday on Stone Hill Drive.

Officers arrived at the home around 4 p.m. after a 911 call from a relative of one of the people involved, saying someone had been shot.

Officials said Sunday that both had died from a single gunshot wound, and the man’s appeared to be self-inflicted, based on the preliminary investigation.

Detectives said they are not seeking additional suspects but did ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

People can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

