Local

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour: Jay Z surprises crowd on night 3 in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — After a break on Saturday, Beyoncé returned to the stage for night 3 of her Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Queen Bey pulled out all the stops again, including surprising the crowd with a performance from Jay Z.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The rapper and media mogul joined his wife on stage for “Crazy in Love” before he performed “Public Service Announcement” from his 2003 studio album “The Black Album.”

This is only the second appearance that Jay Z has made on the Cowboy Carter tour after Beyoncé brought him out during a Paris tour stop.

Beyoncé wraps up her 4-night show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night.

She is the first entertainer to play four shows in one stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its history.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read