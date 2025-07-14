Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour: Jay Z surprises crowd on night 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — After a break on Saturday, Beyoncé returned to the stage for night 3 of her Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Queen Bey pulled out all the stops again, including surprising the crowd with a performance from Jay Z.

The rapper and media mogul joined his wife on stage for “Crazy in Love” before he performed “Public Service Announcement” from his 2003 studio album “The Black Album.”

This is only the second appearance that Jay Z has made on the Cowboy Carter tour after Beyoncé brought him out during a Paris tour stop.

Beyoncé wraps up her 4-night show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night.

She is the first entertainer to play four shows in one stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its history.

