Police continue search for man accused of taking video up woman’s skirt at Gwinnett grocery store

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman says she feels violated after a man took a video underneath her skirt at a grocery store.

The victim told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that it’s been awful since this happened and she doesn’t want anyone else to go through a similar ordeal.

Gwinnett County police have circulated photos of a man with a mask they say used his phone to violate a woman at a Snellville Publix.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She spoke to Johnson anonymously as she heals emotionally from the disturbing incident.

“I’m sure he probably has this picture or video up on social media. That’s the kind of stuff that I have to think about,” she said.

Police say on April 11 the man bumped into the woman in the produce aisle at the store on Centerville Highway.

She says she saw him bent down next to her with his camera underneath her skirt and then she confronted him.

“He had an iPhone. So the camera part, with the three little cameras, was facing up,” she said. “He said that he was trying to get me, get my attention so he can grab a bag of tomatoes.”

But she says he left without buying anything after she left to report him to a Publix employee.

Gwinnett County police responded and they say he left in a silver sedan.

“We’re trying to identify this suspect so we can question him about his intentions,” Sgt. Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim just hopes no one else goes through what she’s still healing from.

“I really do hope so, because it’s not right,” she said.

Employees at the store told police the suspect could be as young as 18 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gwinnett County police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hundreds of cars join illegal street racing, burnout, drifting event in Carroll County

©2023 Cox Media Group