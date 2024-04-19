Police searching for man who took video up woman’s clothes at Gwinnett grocery store

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say took a video up a woman’s clothes.

Investigators say that the man walked into a grocery store on Centerville Hwy. in Snellville on April 11 at 8 p.m.

While inside, they say he used his phone to take a video up a woman’s clothes.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man dressed in sweats and covering his face with his surgical mask.

They are also releasing a photo of the silver car he drove away in.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

