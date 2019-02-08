Major Gwinnett road shut down after police chase, crash into gas line, utility pole

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A busy intersection is shut down Friday morning while crews work to restore power in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.
Channel 2 Action News learned a driver crashed into a power pole during a chase with police.
It happened on Grayson Highway at Simonton Road
A gas line caught fire after the crash. The fire is out, but that intersection could be closed for hours.
