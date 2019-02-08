  • Major Gwinnett road shut down after police chase, crash into gas line, utility pole

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A busy intersection is shut down Friday morning while crews work to restore power in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.

    Channel 2 Action News learned a driver crashed into a power pole during a chase with police.
    It happened on Grayson Highway at Simonton Road

    A gas line caught fire after the crash. The fire is out, but that intersection could be closed for hours.

    We're LIVE at the scene talking to police about how long the area will be closed  

