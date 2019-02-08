DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - U.S. marshals have launched a nationwide search for a disbarred Cobb County attorney wanted for killing his mother.
Richard Merritt, 44, pleaded guilty three weeks ago to ripping off clients and asked a judge if he could get his affairs in order.
Police say that, instead of reporting back to jail on Feb. 1, Merritt stabbed his mother, Shirley, to death at her home in DeKalb County. Police say Merritt then stole his mother's car and took off.
Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke to U.S marshals, who said Merritt is armed and dangerous.
