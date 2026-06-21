Police add 12 civilian positions to metro Atlanta community service program

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners announced an expansion to the county’s police community service aide program.

That means the Gwinnett County Police Department will be opening up 12 more positions for civilians to join the department.

The community service aides take care of low-priority, non-threatening calls like directing traffic, helping find missing people and canvassing for evidence and witnesses.

The program is designed to free up sworn police officers to handle the more urgent, major incidents while still ensuring community needs are met.

“Gwinnett’s growth requires us to think differently about how we serve our community,” Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “Expanding the community service aide program is an example of government working smarter to meet residents where they are, support our public safety professionals, and continue delivering the exceptional services that help make Gwinnett one of the best places in the nation to live, work, and thrive.”

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The program launched in 2025, assigning six aides to the county’s Central Precinct, according to officials.

In the first five months, Gwinnett County said aides helped in 2,500 directed patrols, handled 1,202 traffic calls and 1,278 assistance calls.

The aides also managed 13% of all police calls while on shift and performed almost 2,000 area checks in the first quarter of 2026.

“The community service aide program is delivering exactly what we had envisioned: faster response times, increased officer availability, improved service to our residents and more efficient use of resources,” Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said. “This program allows us to deploy the right resources to the right call while maximizing the return on every public-safety dollar invested, and I am grateful to the Board of Commissioners for approving the expansion.”

The 12 new positions will be split between Gwinnett County police’s North and West precincts, bringing the number of areas aides assist to three.

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