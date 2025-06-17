Plumber accused of thefts across metro area caught by police after victims push for justice

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a man wanted for swindling residents across multiple metro Atlanta counties is under arrest.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi spoke to two metro Atlanta area women who helped police catch a man they hired as a plumber.

The plumber, Pirvis Brothers, had several warrants out for his arrest in local counties, but no one could find him.

Choi learned how one of the women finally helped police catch him and it turns out, he was hiding in plain sight.

One of his victims, Linda Chang, spotted Brothers in Gwinnett County, right out in the open.

Channel 2 Action News brought Chang, and another victim, Dominique Stocks, together for the first time to meet face to face.

The two first met online while complaining about him. They both said they were taken by him. He’s now in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Chang said she saw him at a Walmart in Gwinnett County and called police.

Body camera footage shows the moment he was taken into custody by Suwanee police officers.

“Five cops show up,” Chang told Channel 2 Action News. “All you see is cop cars, just surrounding this person.”

Stocks, a South Fulton resident, said that “the fact that of all people, Linda is the one that sees you, I was just like, man, this is karma.”

Chang and Stocks said they worked together for months collecting enough evidence to get police to put out a warrant for Brothers’ arrest.

Stocks got a warrant for Brothers in South Fulton and Chang got one in Suwanee.

Brothers also has a case, dating back to 2022, in Cobb County Superior Court for theft by conversion.

An open records request by Channel 2 Action News also showed that Brothers has a bench warrant in Coweta County.

Chang and Stocks said Brothers paid them, in full, after Channel 2 Action News’ investigation and wanted them to drop their complaints in return.

“The charges aren’t going anywhere,” Stocks said. “You can’t go rob a bank and say ‘hey I’m sorry,’ let me give the bank back their money and think that there’s no charges. I mean, you still committed a crime.”

The day after Chang got their money back ,she saw him at the Walmart in Suwanee.

“We just wanted him in jail so he stops doing this to innocent people,” Chang said.

“I’m just glad that he was caught so he can’t do it to anybody else,” Stocks added.

Brothers has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

He has no bond because of warrants in other local counties.

