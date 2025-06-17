Trial for Apalachee school shooting suspect’s father will begin in September, judge says

WINDER, Ga. — In one of two motions during Tuesday’s hearing, attorneys for Colin Gray, the father of accused Apalachee School shooter Colt Gray, asked the judge to change the trial venue.

“It’s just not far enough away,” said the defense attorney for Colin Gray. “Some of the witnesses in this case are from Hall County.”

Colin Gray’s trial is set to begin on Sept. 8 in Barrow County.

Colin Gray’s son, Colt Gray, is accused of shooting and killing four people at Apalachee High School last September, as well as injuring several others.

Colin Gray was charged due to his involvement in procuring a firearm for his then-14-year-old son.

As Channel 2 Action News reported, the judge decided to keep the trial in Barrow County but pull the jury pool from Hall County.

“Well, the percentage of Black/White is different,” the defense asserted.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington reported that the judge said he didn’t believe the demographics in Hall County differed much from Barrow County.

He also said even with the media attention, he believed an unbiased jury was possible.

“I certainly understand the motion, but I don’t intend to grant it,” Judge Nicholas Primm said.

Also, during the hearing, the defense attempted a motion to dismiss counts 1-29.

The defense cited vagueness and failure to properly allege key elements like proximate cause as reasons to dismiss the indictment.

Colin Gray is charged in the case because prosecutors said he allowed his 14-year-old son to have access to the automatic weapon despite reportedly knowing his son was dangerous.

“In this case, the state alleges that the defendant acted with criminal negligence by disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk that is allowing his son access to a firearm,” the prosecutor told the court.

“Even if you lock your guns away, what is access? Someone can break into the gun case and get the guns out,” the defense rebutted.

Apalachee High School Shooting Victims This combo of images show shooting victims, from left, Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, displayed at a memorial outside Apalachee High School, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Winder, Ga. ((AP Photo/Charlotte Kramon))

