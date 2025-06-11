Apalachee High School teachers added to National Memorial to Fallen Educators

EMPORIA, KANSAS — The two teachers killed in the September Apalachee High School shooting are being added to a national memorial.

Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie were both math teachers at the school.

They’ll be added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators in Emporia, Kansas, later this month. The memorial is on the campus of Emporia State University.

The memorial was established in 2013 in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The names of 189 private educators and school employees are already engraved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group