Apalachee school shooting: Father of suspect requests another venue change

The father of the suspected Apalachee High School gunman will have his next hearing on Tuesday. His attorneys have asked the judge to consider another trial venue change.

Colin Gray’s attorneys filed a motion for a chance of venue saying any jury from Barrow County would be bias toward their client. A judge ruled last month that the jury pool would come from Hall County.

But Gray’s attorneys filed a motion for reconsideration on June 12 saying that demographics between the counties are similar.

“Barrow County shares a border with Hall County, as well as Jackson County, which is within the same Judicial Circuit. Importantly, Hall County receives its news and media coverage from the same regional outlets that serve Barrow County,” the motion reads.

The motions hearing for Gray will begin at 9 a.m. in Barrow County.

Colin Gray’s son, Colt Gray, is accused of shooting and killing four people at Apalachee High School last September, as well as injuring several others.

Apalachee High School Shooting Victims This combo of images show shooting victims, from left, Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, displayed at a memorial outside Apalachee High School, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Winder, Ga. ((AP Photo/Charlotte Kramon))

Colin Gray was charged due to his involvement in procuring a firearm for his then-14-year-old son. The automatic rifle used by Colt Gray in the shooting was given to him as a Christmas gift the year before, according to testimony at hearings after the shooting.

