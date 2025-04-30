Trial date set for father of accused Apalachee High School shooter

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A trial date has been set for the father of the accused gunman in the Apalachee High School mass shooting.

A judge has set the date for September 8 for the trial of Colin Gray, the father of accused shooter Colt Gray.

Prosecutors say Colin Gray bought the gun that his 14-year-old son is accused of using in the shootings last September.

A judge ruled earlier this month that Colin will not face a jury picked from Barrow County.

An outside jury pool will be brought in, or Colin Gray’s trial will be moved.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children. Officials charged Colin Gray with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter. Both have pleaded not guilty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group