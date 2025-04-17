Apalachee school shooting: Judge says jurors in suspect’s father’s trial won’t be from Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The judge presiding over the trial of the father of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect ruled on Thursday that jurors won’t be from Barrow County.

Colin Gray and his attorneys filed the motion last month to move the trial out of Barrow County.

The motion claims that “community feeling is strongly set against him” and would violate his right to a fair trial.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was in the courtroom when both defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed to a change of venue.

The State agreed to changing the venue because they say “all of Barrow County was a victim in this case.”

The judge has 30 days to set another venue or choose to bring jurors from another county into Barrow County.

Colin Gray is the father of Colt Gray, the 14-year-old accused of killing four people and injuring nine others inside Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children. Officials charged Colin Gray with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

In Feb, a judge granted Colin Gray a $500,000 bond. Barrow County Jail Records show that he has not posted bail.

