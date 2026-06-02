Plan for hundreds of new homes near metro Atlanta wildlife sanctuary canceled after pushback

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The developer of a proposed community near a wildlife sanctuary in Gwinnett County has canceled plans to build after backlash from the community.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the owner of the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary about the proposal being canceled, but was told another fight could be brewing.

Supporters of the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary organized over months to fight plans to build hundreds of new homes near the sanctuary, out of concern for the animals.

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Now, they’ve won but owner Jonathan Ordway said he thinks it’s not over quite yet.

“I don’t think I’ve had a full night of sleep in the last three months,” Ordway said. He’s been preparing a new home for alligator residents at the sanctuary near Lilburn, but the past few months was a fight to protect the land around them.

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A developer wanted to build more than 200 homes nearby, Ordway argued that just one hurt animal could end everything.

The sanctuary is home to a variety of animals, including bears, wolves and alligators.

“You’re going to have people who could break in and hurt the animals, or the animals could get out and hurt the residents,” Ordway told Channel 2 Action News.

On Friday, developer Middleburg Communities withdrew plans for 280 homes on 29 acres, just after county planning staff recommended denial.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Ordway said. “I thought that this was going to go all the way.”

More than 9,000 people signed a petition against the development, but Ordway said he knows another developer could still be eyeing the land.

“Hopefully another developer who comes in will see the amount of support that this place has and will look elsewhere,” Ordway said. “Without the community support, there’s no way they would’ve backed down.”

Had Middleburg Communities not withdrawn, the proposal would have gone before the Gwinnett County Planning Commission on Wednesday.

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