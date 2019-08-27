  • Parents concerned buses are too overcrowded, have no places for students to sit

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - As school buses prepare to pick up students Tuesday morning, some parents say overcrowded buses are making their students uncomfortable and unsafe.

    A Discovery High School student shared cell phone video with Channel 2 Action News shows students sitting in the aisles. 

    Parents told Channel 2 that students riding elbow-to-elbow is dangerous with no room to move if there is an emergency. 

    The answers we're getting from the school district, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories