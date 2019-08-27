Parents concerned buses are too overcrowded, have no places for students to sit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - As school buses prepare to pick up students Tuesday morning, some parents say overcrowded buses are making their students uncomfortable and unsafe.
A Discovery High School student shared cell phone video with Channel 2 Action News shows students sitting in the aisles.
Parents told Channel 2 that students riding elbow-to-elbow is dangerous with no room to move if there is an emergency.
The answers we're getting from the school district, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}