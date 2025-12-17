Man randomly attacks strangers in Marietta Square

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is out of jail Wednesday night after being accused of randomly attacking two people at Marietta Square.

The attack Saturday evening left both victims with minor injuries, prompting a bystander, Bobby Pressley, to intervene and help subdue Carrillo until police arrived.

Authorities believe Ivan Carrillo was experiencing a mental health episode during the incident.

Pressley recounted the chaotic scene he experienced while on a date night.

“He was really hitting him bad, and that guy didn’t even see him coming. I just saw his face like, ‘ah, ah,’” Pressley told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

He said he felt compelled to act after seeing the second attack unfold.

“It was kind of heartbreaking, because he was really hitting him bad,” Pressley said.

Determined to stop him, Pressley ran after him and managed to wrestle him to the ground.

“He tried to get up and run, and I hit him, made him fall back down again. And I just held him until the police came,” Pressley said.

Officers praised his quick actions.

“We’re very relieved that the public stepped in the way that they did to keep him from attacking any other individuals or fleeing the area before officers could get him detained,” said Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police.

Both victims were treated for minor injuries and are on their way to recovery. One of the victims declined an interview but mentioned via text that he is feeling better and ready to move on from the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group