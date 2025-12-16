Woman lost $35K to scammers pretending to be Suwanee officers

SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee Police are investigating a recent scam where the suspects impersonated members of law enforcement and a resident lost more than $25,000.

According to the department, the victim was called on Halloween by people saying they were members of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect identified himself as “Special Agent Green,” calling from an unknown number, police said. Then “Green” called again using a number identified as “Gwinnett County.”

Investigators said the caller ID was spoofed to appear as an official number with an app used by scammers often.

The suspects told the victim that a loved one was in jail and could be released immediately on bond if a payment was made through a mobile application.

The victim ended up sending multiple payments, with the suspects “escalating the scam” by also telling the victim she had a warrant for her arrest due to missing jury duty.

Then, police said the victim was sent a fake Gwinnett County arrest warrant and threatened with arrest if she did not keep sending money to them.

Another suspect later contacted the victim, identifying herself as an “Officer Lexis,” also allegedly with the sheriff’s office. The victim was told to stay on the phone at all times with her and directed to withdraw large sums of cash from her bank, police said.

The victim was told that an officer would come by her home to get the money and a man arrived at the house twice to collect the cash.

According to police reports, the victim sent the suspects about $35,000 in total.

Police said the victim eventually called law enforcement and was informed that real, legitimate law enforcement agencies do not demand money over the phone, through apps or via cash pickups, nor do they threaten arrest for unpaid jury duty.

In the wake of the investigation, which remains active, the Suwanee Police Department is reminding the public that:

Law enforcement agencies never request payment via apps, gift cards or cash pickups

Caller ID can be spoofed and should not be trusted as being legitimate

Any demand for money tied to threats of arrest are red flags

Police ask anyone with information about the case or the suspects shown in some surveillance photos to contact Det. Dawn Zaenglein at 770-904-7627 or by calling the Suwanee Police Department.

