Norcross mayor cleared of financial wrongdoing in ethics investigation

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Norcross City Council unanimously accepted an investigative report that cleared Mayor Craig Newton of using the office for personal gain following a three-month ethics probe.

The investigation looked into whether Newton improperly used city funds for personal benefit.

Investigator Jim Elliot found no evidence that Newton retained city funds inappropriately.

The issue started with three checks totaling more than $10,000 written to the city between October 2022 and January 2023.

All three earmarked funds for the “Mayor’s Civic and School Projects.”

Newton wanted to use the donations to help local schools and nonprofits, including the Norcross High School football team. However, the city doesn’t have a discretionary fund for these purposes.

When the city’s auditor said the restricted funds couldn’t be used as intended, city manager Eric Johnson refunded the money in April 2023, according to the report.

Newton then sent the refund checks to donors with letters asking them to rewrite the contributions to his private foundation, Give Us Hope Foundation, the report found. The donors agreed and sent new checks in August 2023.

However, the investigation found those foundation checks were never deposited.

The report also noted the foundation lacks official 501(c) nonprofit status with the IRS.

The investigation examined three specific questions: whether Newton improperly used a city-sponsored event to raise funds for himself or a private organization, whether he inappropriately retained city funds for personal benefit, and whether he misused his office to advance personal causes. While the report cleared Newton on the second question, the investigator left the first and third questions inconclusive for the city council to resolve.

Even though he voted to accept the findings that cleared Newton of attempting to achieve personal gain, Councilman Matt Myers raised concerns during Monday’s meeting. Myers concluded that Mayor Newton misused his public office to advance his personal causes.

“The action blurs the indefensible line between public servant and his private interest and creates an image that the public office is the tool for private endeavors,” Myers said.

Councilman Bruce Gaynor later said in the meeting he concurred with what Myers said.

Newton’s attorney, Doug Chalmers with the law firm Chalmers, Adams, Backer & Kaufman, defended his client’s actions.

“This was an election year witch hunt in search of a legal theory, and they never found one,” Chalmers said.

The council imposed no penalties and closed the investigation.

Newton will move forward while a separate federal lawsuit involving related issues remains pending.

Newton issued a statement following the council’s decision:

“I am very pleased that after a thorough three-month investigation, I have been fully vindicated,” Newton said. “After a 5-0 vote, I appreciate the city council’s due diligence in making their decision.”

“The investigation concluded with no findings of wrongdoing, and I am immensely relieved and grateful for this positive outcome,” he said. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks for the support of my family, supporters and all our City of Norcross residents throughout this process.”

“I look forward to moving on from this and getting back to the business of serving the people of Norcross, as I have for several years,” Newton said.

