Norcross business owner says his employees weren’t paid because checks weren’t collected by USPS

NORCROSS, Ga. — The owner of a Norcross healthcare company says his employees weren’t getting paid earlier this month because mail carriers delayed mailing their checks.

Bill Gerdes told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that he no longer has trust in USPS after mail carriers delayed mailing dozens of paychecks to his employees.

“If employees are impacted, they could potentially go and tell other employees,” Gerdes said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gerdes says earlier this month his business partner placed nearly 30 stamped paychecks in a postal box outside of the Norcross Post Office. But he says for more than a week, they noticed the checks weren’t getting deposited.

“It’s been an ongoing issue,” he said.

When they questioned the postal office about the delay, he says workers told them the mail was never removed from the collection box.

“Evidently, they have a process and someone was to check it,” Gerdes said.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson with the USPS acknowledged the incident in a statement.

<i>The Postal Service appreciates its customers and strives to provide excellent service. We take the concerns of our customers very seriously, and, on the rare occasions when isolated incidents occur, we take steps to quickly resolve them. Regarding mail collection, the Postal Service has a set schedule for daily collection of items deposited in our collection boxes, at Post Offices and throughout the community. Pickup times are clearly marked on our collection boxes, and we follow a robust process to ensure all mail is collected timely. In this specific instance, it appears an error may have occurred at the Norcross Post Office regarding a collection box at that facility. The matter has been corrected, however, and we anticipate no further issues with mail collection at this location. Local management worked directly with the customer involved to ensure their mailpieces were expedited. We apologize to our customer for any inconvenience they may have experienced due to this unforeseen incident.</i> — USPS spokesperson

USPS eventually overnighted the paychecks to the employees.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group