New York State Police arrest man wanted in Georgia for sex crimes involving minor

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — A man wanted for charges of sex crimes involving a child in Georgia was arrested by New York State Police.

According to state police, the New York State Police Computer Crime Unit got a request from the Duluth Police Department in Gwinnett County to find 41-year-old Oswin M. Guillen Padilla, of Hampton Bays.

Police said he was accused of inappropriate communication with a minor in Duluth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the investigation started when the minor victim’s mother found photos and videos involving inappropriate content and messages sent back and forth between the victim and Padilla.

When Duluth police investigated, they found that Padilla lives in Suffolk County, N.Y.

TRENDING STORIES:

N.Y. State Police found Padilla’s home in Hampton Bays and interviewed him for the Duluth investigation.

During that interview, police said Padilla “admitted to using multiple social media accounts including Messenger, WhatsApp, Discord, Telegram, TikTok and Instagram to communicate and intentionally seek out explicit content from minors even when he knew their age.”

As a result, Padilla was charged with four counts of possession sexual performance by a child less than 16, a felony.

Padilla was in custody awaiting arraignment in Suffolk County as of May 23. An arrest warrant for Padilla to be extradited to Georgia was sent by Duluth police, New York State Police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group