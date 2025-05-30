DeKalb County

McDonald’s drive-thru blocked off after car shot up in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Police investigation McDonald's DeKalb County police are investigating at the McDonald's on Panola Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a possible shootout at a McDonald’s.

Officers have taped off the drive-thru window at the fast food restaurant in the 2700 block of Panola Road.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spotted a car with several gunshot holes in its front windshield.

A witness told Gehlbach that another car pulled up to the drive-thru and started shooting.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County Police to confirm if anyone was injured.

