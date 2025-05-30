McDonald’s drive-thru blocked off after car shot up in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a possible shootout at a McDonald’s.

Officers have taped off the drive-thru window at the fast food restaurant in the 2700 block of Panola Road.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spotted a car with several gunshot holes in its front windshield.

A witness told Gehlbach that another car pulled up to the drive-thru and started shooting.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County Police to confirm if anyone was injured.

