New numbers show revenue down from school zone cameras - Gwinnett says that’s good

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s school zone cameras have successfully reduced speeding and fine revenue by nearly $1 million this year, according to county officials.

The cameras have led to a significant decrease in the number of speeding incidents, as evidenced by the drop in ticket revenue.

This reduction is seen as a positive outcome, indicating that drivers are becoming more aware of their speed in these areas.

“When new cameras are installed, there is an immediate spike, then it stabilizes,” said Chief Judge Kathrine Armstrong of the Gwinnett Recorder’s Court.

Ken Butera, a Gwinnett County resident, said while he initially thought the cameras would continue to generate increasing revenue, the reality has been different.

“The longer they’re up, the more money they’re going to get,” he said.

The cameras operate one hour before and after school, automatically capturing images of speeders and issuing $75 tickets.

Despite some concerns about privacy and operating hours, many residents, like Butera, support the cameras for the safety they provide to children.

Armstrong highlighted the role of local police in raising awareness about the cameras, noting that reminders are often shared on social media to alert drivers that school zones are active again.

The decrease in fine revenue is seen as evidence that the cameras are effectively changing driver behavior, ultimately enhancing the safety of school zones in Gwinnett County.

“I think they should stay up for the safety of the children. I do,” Butera said.

